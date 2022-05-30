Chicago Med season 8 premiere: Is a Chicago Fire crossover inevitable?

Now that we’ve made it out of the season 7 finale, we now have a lot of time in order to think about a Chicago Med season 8 on NBC. What is it going to look like? What sort of surprises will we see?

From our vantage point, it’s clear how this episode is going to start off — while there’s a great chance that there will be some sort of time jump an episode or two into the story, things have to start with that fire in Will’s apartment building. There are lives in jeopardy there! That’s especially the case for both Nick Gehlfuss’ character and Dylan Scott.

What feels inevitable for us is that with the way that season 7 left off, we gotta see some sort of Chicago Fire crossover in the early going. How else is the building going to be okay here? We’re not necessarily saying that the entire Fire cast will be coming over, but we could expect at least a few faces. It does feel like Severide and Stella will be dealing with their own problems on Fire, and understandably so judging from how that particular season concluded.

As we look towards the future of Will’s apartment building, we do tend to think that it will bounce back from this, however improbable that may seem on the surface. It’d just feel stranger for the writers to spend so much time investing in this to just take it away. Remember here that there was the whole story with Hannah moving in, plus also all of the time and effort Halstead put into getting it off the ground. It feels like it gives the show another setting outside of the hospital, which is absolutely something it needs.

