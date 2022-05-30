Alycia Debnam-Carey talks leaving Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark

For the first time since her exit was revealed on Fear the Walking Dead, Alycia Debnam-Carey is speaking out. Through that, you can also get an even clearer sense of why she chose to depart the zombie drama.

Of course, we don’t think we even needed a personal message from her to understand why she made this choice. She’s been a part of this show from the very beginning and at a certain point, you want to move on and do other things. Such is the way when you are a performer and when you think about it, Colman Domingo is really the only actor now who has been around for every single facet of the show. Remember that Kim Dickens (who just returned) was gone for years, and Ruben Blades has been absent for various stretches of time.

In a post on Instagram below, Alycia gets further into why she thought this was the right time to leave the show, and also how grateful she is to the writers, cast, and crew for the experience over the years. She evolved from a supporting character into more of a lead by the end and now, she can carry that further into other opportunities. We know, for example, that she is poised to star next in Hulu’s Saint X, so she has another opportunity lined up already. She also got to direct an episode, so that’s another skill she can take with her moving forward.

Of course, we absolutely want to see other great things from Debnam-Carey in the future, and we feel confident that this is only the beginning of some of the great stuff she will be bringing to the table down the road.

