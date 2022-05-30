Alycia Debnam-Carey leaving Fear the Walking Dead; will she return?

Entering tonight’s Fear the Walking Dead broadcast on AMC, we unfortunately knew that Alycia Debnam-Carey was leaving. This is something that was first confirmed after the AMC+ airing, and we know that she’s got another project already in Hulu’s Saint X.

We’d heard from some of the creative team in the past in video form, so what we were waiting to hear tonight was something rather simple: Further reaction to the goodbye. It’s not easy for a long-running show like this to see an original cast member, especially someone this iconic. Debnam-Carey had a huge following dating back to The 100, and she was a tremendous asset for the producers from the get-go. Her character of Alicia Clark also underwent the greatest transformation out of just about anyone. The person walking off at the end of the episode is totally different from the person we met in the pilot.

Will Alycia come back down the road? We tend to think it’s possible if her schedule allows it. The writers deliberately did not kill her off, and left it open for us to interpret her final moments on the series. The fact that we got Madison back after SO long tells us a lot of what we need to know here.

As a matter of fact, here’s confirmation of a lot of this. According to a source from Insider, the ending of episode 15 was meant to leave the door wide open for an eventual return. Whether that happens in season 8 is probably too early to tell, but take comfort in knowing that there’s still hope. In the meantime, we’re excited to see what she does next in between Saint X and other projects!

