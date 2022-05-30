True Detective season 4 premiere date: When will we see Night Country?

In the event that you didn’t know already, this past week has been a pretty huge one when it comes to True Detective season 4. After all, Jodie Foster is officially on board!

In the event you missed the news (read more here), the iconic actress is set to play her first major TV role in decades in the HBO hit, which is subtitled this time True Detective: Night Country. The story is set in Alaska, and the mystery centers around six men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who turn up missing in the midst of a long Arctic night. This will be quite a difficult mystery, and Foster’s Detective Liz Danvers is going to be one of the two people trying to figure things out. (The character will be partnered with Evangeline Navarro, who has yet to be cast.)

So now that we’ve got a lead, and we know that Issa López and Alan Page Arriaga are on board to write the series, when could we expect to see it premiere? We know that HBO is known for its long development cycles and ever since the critical disappointment of season 2, we know that they’ve taken their time with this franchise. It’s one of the reasons why we’d be shopped if we see Night Country premiere for at least the next 12 months. We think a summer or fall 2023 premiere date is most likely, and it could be even later than that depending on how the rest of their programming lineup shakes up.

We all know the saying that good things come to those who wait, right? We absolutely think that it applies here, and that’s why we are not rushing to HBO to plead to them to get episodes out there immediately. We gotta figure out the rest of the cast first…

