The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 4 preview: The dinner party

Next week on The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 4, you’re going to have a chance to see another interesting twist here. What is going to be happening here?

Through most of the first three episodes, we saw a story about Clare seeing Henry across a number of different eras of her life. Moving forward, things could get a tad more chaotic when she sees multiple versions of her husband across one dinner party. What’s going to happen as a result of that? Just how crazy are things going to get?

Maybe in a way, parties are at the center of this episode. In the present, you’ll see Clare doing her best to have the perfect one. In the past, meanwhile, you’ll see an 18th birthday for her that is bound to be significant.

For a few more details, take a look at The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Clare invites Henry to a dinner party, but when it’s crashed by another Henry, secrets are spilled. Meanwhile, Clare tries to make her 18th birthday perfect.

Of course, this is a story that will play around with the time-travel concept more beyond this episode and ultimately, it has to. It has to be careful to not make the story just a series of vignettes about different periods in the life of Rose Leslie’s character. That can be a pretty difficult line to tow and yet, we still think that they’ll find a way to figure it out. This is HBO we’re talking about here! This is not the sort of network known for taking its time to develop shows to ensure that the overall story is right.

Those familiar with some of the source material may know at least some of what’s coming up; for everyone else, buck up for some drama.

