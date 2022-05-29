The Mandalorian season 4: Is it being planned ahead of season 3?

We’ve already heard the news that The Mandalorian season 3 is coming to Disney+ in February; how about we look a little further ahead than that?

It probably won’t come as a surprise that there is already some chatter about a season 4, largely because we’re talking about one of the biggest shows the streaming service has. The Mandalorian is also one of the few that helped to launch Disney+ in the early going, and it probably has a special place in the executives’ hearts because of that. It’s dramatic, action-packed, and heartfelt all at once. We’d argue it’s also some of the best Star Wars content that we’ve had in quite some time.

Speaking (per Cinema Blend) recently at the Star Wars Celebration, executive producer Jon Favreau made it clear that

“With television, we’re very lucky that we don’t have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours … We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]’s doing Ahsoka, it’s very much informing the writing that I’m doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4. It becomes – how should I put it – more precise.”

Of course, we don’t think that a show like this is bound to stick around forever, but the great thing about it is that easily, we could see it bleeding over into some other things. There is so much crossover potential here and with a character like Grogu, you’re looking at someone who could be around for many years to come.

