Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive even further into the Shemar Moore drama with new episodes?

If you are excited to see what lies ahead on this show, rest assured that you are 100% not alone. While there was no enormous cliffhanger at the end of last week’s installment, there was very-much a fond farewell. Lina Esco has departed the show and while they’ve clearly left the door open for her to return, we don’t think we’ll be seeing Chris pop up in the immediate future.

The other bit of the unfortunate news right now is that sadly, you won’t be seeing any new episodes featuring the cast in the immediate future. Last week was the season 5 finale! The good news is obviously that there is another season coming, and we’ll just have to wait and see when that premieres. The show is moving back to its previous Friday timeslot where it performed really well, and we’re thinking that you will see it in late September or early October.

So what’s one of the big priorities going to be in the new season? We think it has to be finding a new full-time member of the team. The show has lost a prominent female cast member, and we hope they find someone else to fill that void and bring some new energy to the table. We don’t want a carbon copy of what we had with Chris, given that she was such a force of nature and had a fantastic story with Street over time. It’s inevitable that cast members are going to leave here and there so if you’re a show like SWAT, you have to know how to roll with the punches and keep evolving week after week.

