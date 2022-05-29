Riverdale season 6 episode 17 return date: Another musical lies ahead!

If you are curious to learn the Riverdale season 6 episode 17 return date or what lies ahead, we’ve got all of that for you within.

First and foremost, though, we have to share the rather unfortunate news that we’ll be waiting for at least a little while to see what’s next. There is no new episode next week and instead, we’re stuck waiting until Sunday, June 12 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. That’s when you will see “American Psychos,” which we’re hoping is going to feature some fascinating drama. It is the show’s annual musical episode, but we obviously want something more than that here. (The cast is doing numbers from American Psycho: The Musical, and that in itself is a little bit dark.)

To get some more information on what to expect, go ahead and check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 17 synopsis below:

THE CAST PERFORM MUSICAL NUMBERS FROM AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL – In order to catch the Trash Bag Killer once and for all, Betty (Lili Reinhart) devises a plan to hold a serial killer convention in Riverdale. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) receives some news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) that sends her spiraling, while Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) try to loosen the grip Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) has over his workers. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Greg Murray (#617). Original airdate 6/12/2022.

Obviously, the events of this episode will build into an eventual finale and beyond just that, the story will build into the already-announced season 7. It’s nice to know that more is coming here, right? It’s mostly a measure of learning when we’ll end up seeing it. All signs at the moment suggest the final season is going to arrive at some point in 2023.

