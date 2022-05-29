Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see season 14 arrive on the air before too long?

It goes without saying that we’d love to see a little bit more of the show but, unfortunately, we’ll be waiting for a good while. Last week’s epic installment served as the season 13 finale and now, the long wait until season 14 begins. There is no premiere date, and odds are there won’t be for another month give or take. (CBS usually reveals such things over the summer.)

So what do we think WILL be coming moving into season 14? We know that there will be some happy moments; that feels assured given the end of season 13. There’s a ton that can be explored when it comes to Callen and Anna as a couple, just like we think there is a ton of good stuff we could see from Deeks and Kensi now that the two of them are parents.

However, we are kidding ourselves if we’re to sit here and say that this will be a season without any sort of drama at all. Just think about some of the loose ends that are still out there! Callen still has a lot to unpack when it comes to his past, and that is why it’s so important that we see Linda Hunt back as Hetty. It does appear as though it’s happening at some point, and it is really a matter of when more so than if.

Meanwhile, we also know that Kessler is still out there, and it does feel like that’s a threat that Kensi will need to confront. Now that she and Deeks have Rosa to look after, this changes the game for them somewhat. They have to figure out now how to protect her from one of the most horrific foes that they’ve squared off against over the years.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

