Chicago Fire season 11: Could Jesse Spencer come back again?

As we start to turn our gaze forward to Chicago Fire season 11, why not have yet another conversation about Jesse Spencer? This time around, it’s worth getting into whether or not we could see the character back again.

On paper, it seems like a return for Spencer on the show seems possible. The actor has expressed a willingness to come back here and there, but it likely has to be an appearance that makes sense. It’s not going to be some random cameo that doesn’t have a larger significance. For starters, Casey would have to come back from Oregon to make it happen, and that’s not an easy trip! Also, the biggest reason for him to come back has already happened: Severide and Stella’s wedding.

So what about Casey and Brett? Wouldn’t he come back to see her? On paper it seems like the answer to this is yet, but the truth may be a tad more complicated than this. At the end of season 10, Casey and Brett both seemed to have an understanding that this relationship may not be able to work with the two of them living separate lives. We do think that they love each other, but they also have different focuses. Sylvie doesn’t want to abandon her entire life in Chicago, and he can’t leave Oregon for a long period of time right now. We wouldn’t be shocked if they aren’t together in season 11 or if they are, they speak on the phone or get together off-screen.

Ultimately, we don’t think another Jesse Spencer appearance is imminent. We do think we’ll see him again at some point, but it’s hard to put a specific time window on it. A little bit of patience will go a long way here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

Do you want to see Jesse Spencer back again on Chicago Fire down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates there that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







