Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we going to see a fresh story to go along with an epic Memorial Day marathon?

If you’ve been a longtime viewer of the aforementioned channel, then you probably know already that holiday marathons are pretty much commonplace. We’ve seen a handful of them over the years, and we certainly don’t think they’re going to be slowing down anytime soon.

Unfortunately, marathons don’t equal new episodes coming on, and we’re getting yet another reminder of this now. There is no new episode tonight, and the best we can hope for anytime soon is some sort of video featuring the cast talking about what lies ahead. Most of the key performers are at this point in Montana, working on new episodes! Filming kicked off earlier this month, and we presume that it’s going to continue for a good chunk of the year.

We do think there are some chances to see some footage/teases if we don’t see anything this weekend. There’s a pretty good chance, for example, that we’ll be seeing another marathon around the Fourth of July, and then also one come Labor Day Weekend. We wouldn’t be altogether shocked if a teaser/further preview came out during one of these things at some point.

For now, just enjoy this opportunity to check out some old episodes this weekend; also, remember that this is one of the ways that the network has been able to make this show an even larger hit. They’ve done an awesome job showing some commitment to this over time! It’s one of the reasons why there are now so many spin-offs/off-shoots in the works.

What do you want to see on Yellowstone season 5 when the show actually does premiere?

