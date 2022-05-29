Fear the Walking Dead season 7 finale: Where is PADRE?

The Fear the Walking Dead season 7 finale has now come and gone on AMC+, and we now have one of our biggest questions answered.

So what is that? It’s rather simple: What is going on when it comes to PADRE. One of the things that we’ve known about this organization from the start is that they represent a better future — basically, the same thing that we’ve seen from a lot of these organizations on the show over the years. However, we’ve also come to know that the majority of such organizations/places are fool’s gold, and rarely turn out to be anything close to what they were advertised as in the past.

Madison Clark was our introduction to the group in the finale and through her, we learned rather clearly that PADRE is a group responsible for separating children from their parents. Why do that? They view this as a way to make kids stronger and that family is a weakness. We still find it hard to believe that Kim Dickens’ character would ever agree with such a proposition, but that’s what the finale gave us and on that level, we have to try and accept it.

Through the episode, though, Morgan was able to get through to her and show her the error of her ways, and we think a lot of this has to do with the fact that he actually knew her kids. He believes that both of them are dead, and that’s the trigger in her mind. (We believe that Alicia is still out there, but we may not see her for a good while.)

Madison agreed to help Morgan in the end go back to PADRE, and try to make things different. Unfortunately, even she doesn’t know where it exactly is. That aircraft carrier at the end of the episode? Probably a big clue.

