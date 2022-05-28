New Amsterdam season 5: What happened to Helen Sharpe?

We know that New Amsterdam season 5 is going to be coming to NBC this fall, and the show 100% has a lot to answer for. We mean this in particular when it comes to Dr. Helen Sharpe.

At the end of the season 4 finale, we learned that Freema Agyeman’s character was not able to marry Max. However, what was unclear was why she made this decision. What caused her to have to call it off?

Before we even speculate further, can we take a moment to mention just how problematic this ending was in the first place? We believe personally that Helen making this choice has nothing to do with her feelings towards Max, and rather something else that got in the way. That very thing, however, was not revealed to us at the end of the episode. We’re all left to wonder for the whole summer what that was. By leaving that out, unfortunately the writers are causing some speculation that Helen was somehow out to break Max’s heart. We can’t get on board with that idea.

Of course, it is the purpose of cliffhangers to leave people speculating over the future, but we’re not sure that one this specific was really needed. Given that there’s only one more season of New Amsterdam still to come, we think personally there’s no real issue when it comes to people flocking to watch it.

So why did Helen call it off?

There’s a chance a family emergency could be involved here. It’s something that would cause her to not be able to be there fully for Max. She wants her wedding to him to be one of the most important moments of her life, or so we believe! We don’t think she’d want to be in a situation where she is only halfway there for the big moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you think we’re going to learn about Helen Sharpe moving into New Amsterdam season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







