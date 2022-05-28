Ted Lasso season 3: More premiere date, potential trailer talk!

Is Ted Lasso season 3 one of the most anticipated shows of the year? It sure feels that way, and we say that without even knowing the premiere date!

For the time being, all signs point to the Jason Sudeikis comedy coming back on the air later this year, but it will most likely be later in the summer than we’ve seen in the past. Consider that a symptom of when filming began, alongside the ambitious nature of what lies ahead. Remember that AFC Richmond is back in the Premier League! With that in mind, we imagine that they are more high-stakes soccer matches than ever. Some of these take time to film.

So what about a trailer? What sort of assumption can we make when it comes to that? We do think that there’s going to be something unveiled during the summer, but it’s likely to be closer to August than June. Apple TV+ at this point has to know that there are going to be people checking out the show, so they don’t really have to worry about that. They should just want to make the most epic trailer imagine, but also one that retains the series’ original charm.

Keeping that charm, when you really think about it, could be one of the biggest challenges the show has in season 3. It’s worth noting that the series has gone from being this quirky underdog to a bona-fide frontrunner. It’s the favorite these days in awards season, and it’s also a pop-culture phenomenon. It can be hard to be humble in these sort of situations, but we think that’s exactly what Ted would instruct his team to do.

What are you the most excited to see at the moment when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3?

Do you think we'll see a trailer later this summer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to make sure you don't miss any other updates along the way.

