NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Should we get Callen, Anna wedding?

As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, we know that there is no shortage of stories, especially when it comes to Callen!

When it comes to his past, it makes sense for Linda Hunt to return at some point as Hetty. She is, after all, one of the only people out there who can give him answers, and we’re hoping that there’s an opportunity to dive more into that relationship at some point.

Of course, there’s also a lot to be excited about when it comes to his present: He and Anna are engaged! We’ve seen these characters go through all sorts of highs and lows over the years, and even instances where it seemed like they’d be stuck living in separate countries. Yet, we are now in a spot where they can legitimately plan not only a wedding, but a full-fledged future together.

We would assume that a wedding would come at some point, but will we actually have a chance to see it? We’re pretty optimistic at the moment. We like to think the writers are well-aware of the passion that exists for these two among the fans, and that having the two get married over the hiatus would be a little bit of a bummer. This is a huge event that they can put as one of the key moments of the season! Of course, we’d assume that there will still be a lot of action and drama around the ceremony, mostly because this is NCIS: LA and this is the sort of world where that happens with regularity.

If there’s one thing that feels clear right now, it’s that the writers will probably make the Callen/Anna wedding different from what we saw with Kensi and Deeks. This show won’t want to do a carbon copy of what we’ve seen before!

Related – Get some more news right now on NCIS: Los Angeles, including a few other looks to the future

Do you think we’ll see a Callen – Anna wedding over the course of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







