House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin on existing competition

Later this summer, we’re going to have a chance to see House of the Dragon premiere on HBO, and absolutely we’re excited for that. As polarizing as the end of Game of Thrones may have been, there is still potential for this show to bring in so much fascinating material! We’re hoping for a few surprises from the heyday of House Targeryan, and of course some fantastic battle sequences.

What’s also fascinating is that there’s another epic fantasy series coming this fall, as well: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This is the streaming service’s most ambitious show ever, and we’re sure that on some level, it and House of the Dragon will be compared. They’re premiering too close to each other for it not to happen!

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our upcoming House of the Dragon videos? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now.

Of course, it’s worth nothing that Game of Thrones author (and House of the Dragon executive producer) George R.R. Martin is well aware of his competition. Speaking to the Independent while at the Sante Fe Literary Festival, the writer had a cheeky response to the new Lord of the Rings show being out there:

“I’m competitive enough. I hope we succeed more … If they win six Emmys, and I hope they do, I hope we win seven.”

Martin is in agreement that the more fantasy is out there, the better it is, and we really do hope The Rings of Power is fantastic. So much of it is a mystery since it’s not directly based on any one book from the J.R.R. Tolkien library.

Odds are, we’re going to get more footage from both of these shows over the months ahead, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that! You can also read more about the Game of Thrones follow-up over at the link here.

How excited are you for House of the Dragon right now?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







