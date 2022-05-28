Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Sarah Drew on potential April return

Is there a chance for more of April on Grey’s Anatomy season 19? At the moment, it seems like it’s certainly possible. Why wouldn’t it be? She and Jackson are both a part of the show’s greater universe, and in the season 18 finale we learned a valuable piece of information: These two characters are back together!

Could you say that the elevator kiss is a nice coda to their story? Sure, and if they never appear again we’re at least grateful to know that they found a way back to each other. However, we of course would love to see them again! Not only that, but Sarah Drew is also open to it. Here is some of what she had to say leading into the finale (per Deadline) on the subject:

“I’ve always kept the door open for Grey’s, for my family over there,” she said. “In terms of being there in any kind of permanent capacity. I don’t know … I’m on an Apple TV show that’s coming out in July and waiting to hear about a pickup for that, and I have a whole bunch of projects that I’m working on right now. So it’s all kind of up in the air but in terms of popping in for a visit, I will always say yes to that.”

We know that Drew and Jesse Williams both have talked about ideas for a Jackson – April spin-off, but that’s mostly up to ABC to determine it. What we do think makes this idea interesting is that it could tackle medicine on a larger scale and tell stories about inequality, wealth distribution, and things that are going on in this country. It can take more of a macro view of medicine that you cannot get with a show set strictly in one hospital.

For now, we know that Grey’s Anatomy will be back with season 19 this fall. We’ll have more news before too long, but we suggest you head over to this link to get a few more details on the future.

