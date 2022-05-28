Doctor Who season 14: More on the Ncuti Gatwa casting!

In the event you haven’t heard the news just yet, Ncuti Gatwa is poised to be the new star of Doctor Who! It’s a fantastic thing to learn, even if we probably won’t see much of him beyond the regeneration until 2023.

As so many people out there know, becoming The Doctor is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it also comes with a great deal of secrecy. How much? Let’s just say that after Gatwa was hired for the role, he couldn’t even tell some of his colleagues about it!

Speaking (per Variety) while at a discussion for his memoir We Were Dreamers, Simu Liu (who stars with Gatwa on the upcoming Barbie) noted that Ncuti never said a thing about the role during their time together, and that a good bit changed the moment he was announced:

[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing … And then all of a sudden over the weekend he was announced. We came to work on Monday we were like ‘Dude, how long have you been holding this in for?’ And he’s like, ‘Two months.’”

I would have combusted … He had to get security in and around not only his place of residence, but the places of residence of his entire family.

Hopefully, we will a few more teases of Gatwa as The Doctor before the end of the year, but we really don’t think there is any reason to hurry. We still have one episode with Jodie Whittaker to enjoy and beyond just that, we have confidence in returning showrunner Russell T. Davies. This is someone who brought a lot to the franchise during his first tenure, and we’ve loved hearing everything he’s had to say about this casting so far. If Russell is confident, then so are we.

