Succession season 4: When can you expect the first teaser?

It goes without saying at this point, but Succession season 4 has to be one of the most-anticipated shows out there. How in the world can it not be? We’re talking here about a dramatic, intense, and at times brilliantly satirical story about a family constantly on the verge of falling apart.

For those who haven’t heard, filming on the new season will be starting up soon, so what does that mean in terms of a teaser? When can we expect to actually see something more there?

Based on the current filming timeline and the way that HBO likes to promote some of their shows, we know we’ll be waiting a good while to see any sort of teaser about what lies ahead. How late are we talking? If season 4 comes at the end of the year or in early 2023, mid-to-late fall is the window that makes the most sense. Following that, we would hope to get a full trailer a month or so after that.

Rest assured that HBO is absolutely going to want to promote this show, and they’ll put their absolute all into it. We’re talking here about one of their most-popular programs and one that has shown itself over time to be a critical darling. They’d be silly to not push it to the best of their ability.

