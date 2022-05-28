The Blacklist season 10: Will it be the final season at NBC?

Now that we’ve had a chance to see the season 9 finale, is it time for a more thorough look at The Blacklist season 10? If nothing else, it feels like a perfect time to speculate about the show’s long-term future.

For the time being, NBC has not announced whether or not we’re entering the final season of the James Spader drama, but we do think we may need to prepare for that on some level.

From the start, we’d argue that the premise of season 10 feels very much like one for a final season: Raymond Reddington facing off against many of the same Blacklisters he previously defeated. It’s almost a curtain call and a nod to the show’s history. All of a sudden, he has to pay the price for being a criminal informant with Wujing being at the center of everything now.

Meanwhile, this season is absolutely going to feel strange and different. We lost Samar and Liz over the past few years, and last night we lost both Aram and Park. That means that Harry Lennix, Diego Klattenhoff, and Hisham Tawfiq are the only major cast members beyond Spader who have been around since season 1. There will probably be a new agent hired, but will the show really feel the same? There are also only so many spots remaining on the Blacklist itself, including that mythical #2 position that we’ve speculated about for so long.

We hope that if season 10 IS the end of the road for the show, we get some news about it before the year concludes; the writers deserve the chance to properly land this ship after so many years of success.

