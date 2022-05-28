Of course, The Blacklist season 9 prepared some fireworks for the end of the season; thanks to that, we’re more than excited for what lies ahead! We’re also still nervous about the future of Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai.

Near the end of tonight’s “Marvin Gerard: Conclusion Part 2,” we saw most of the Task Force speaking about Liz and her impact on everyone. We also saw Aram talking a lot about wanting to take some time away from the team. Given his struggles with mental health this season, it makes a certain degree of sense.

One of the things we wonder about this ending is if it was meant to be a series ender — at least that would’ve been a way to ensure that Aram found some sort of peace. He’s done so much for the team over the years, and we think he’s one of the most heroic characters in this world. He’s stood up to Reddington before! That’s not easy. This character is really by and large the heart of the series and also the FBI.

Unfortunately, we do now know that the character is leaving the show. In a statement to Deadline, the actor did confirm this news:

“I have been so honored to play Aram Mojtabai for 9 years on The Blacklist … It is not lost on me how lucky I am to have been able to work and evolve with a role for 9 years with this extraordinary cast, crew, writers and producers. I could not pass up the opportunity, however, to fulfill a childhood dream of being on Broadway playing ‘Amir’ in The Kite Runner with a stage adaptation that is both breathtaking and timely. The producers, studio and network have been so supportive of my decision, and Aram remains ‘alive’ with the potential for a possible return at some point. Story-wise, it feels so organic with the events of this past season to take this step, and I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.”

