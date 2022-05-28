Blue Bloods season 13: CBS head on new Friday-night lineup

Blue Bloods season 13 is once again going to be on Friday nights but when it premieres, it’s not going to be a part of the same lineup.

So what is different this time around? Gone is Magnum PI, which was canceled earlier this year in a decision we’re still fairly livid about. In its place is the new drama Fire Country, while SWAT is going to air before them both. The Shemar Moore series was in this timeslot in the past, so we feel pretty confident it’s going to perform well there. As for Fire Country, it’s a toss-up.

For those wondering why CBS structed this new lineup, here is what programming head Kelly Kahl had to say to TVLine:

To be honest, it felt like a Friday show, in a good way. It’s not ‘blue sky,’ it’s got a smoky sky, but it’s outdoor and it’s big and it just kind of feels like an end-of-week, Friday-night show … When you put it between S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods…. We were happy we could support it with a lead-in, and thematically it felt right with those other shows.

So why does all of this really matter to Blue Bloods? It comes down to it relying on good ratings from the shows before it. While it has a loyal audience, the more viewers check it out live, the better its odds of a season 14 … and let’s make it clear that we 100% do want to see that happen.

In the end, we’ll probably be waiting for a LONG time in order to get more news on next season. Let’s just prepare for season 13! The Tom Selleck drama will be back on the air most likely in late September.

