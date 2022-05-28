The Flash season 8 episode 18 spoilers: ‘The Man in the Yellow Tie’

As we look ahead to The Flash season 8 episode 18 airing on The CW come June 15, there is a lot to be intrigued about. Take, for example, the idea of another speedster!

If you saw the promo for the next new episode already, then you probably are aware that someone else is going to enter this world. The big question here is how they’re going to do that, and also who they’re going to be. We know already that Eobard Thawne is at Lian Yu so in theory, it couldn’t be him. Is it someone else? Our favorite theory is that this is some sort of version of Eddie Thawne and we’re getting set for some variation of Cobalt Blue. It’s one Flash villain we haven’t seen much of yet, and it would give Barry a great adversary as we get a little closer to the endgame. (There’s a season 9 coming, but it could be the final one.)

Who is “The Man in the Yellow Tie”? That’s a good question, and that is the title for the installment we are talking about right now. (It’s a clear play on “The Man in the Yellow Suit” from the past.)

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 18 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight.

We know there are only so many episodes after this one airs, so be prepared for the story to build and build rather fast. At some point, jaws have to hit the ground here, right?

