Is Fisher Stevens leaving The Blacklist? Is Marvin Gerard dead?

Entering tonight’s The Blacklist season 9 finale, there is one thing we absolutely expected above all else — some sort of cliffhanger. Beyond just that, though, we knew that there was a huge face-off between Raymond Reddington and one Marvin Gerard.

So who made it through? We feel like the answer to this is inevitable and yet, there were still some ways that the show surprised us by the end.

It took a lot of work over the course of the hour for Reddington to track down Marvin. After all, the Task Force captured him first, and then thwarted a plan in order to get Marvin out of prison. However, Reddington did manage to break into a justice’s chamber for his face-to-face meeting. He used that in order to stage a plan. He let Marvin die on his own terms, and he shot himself in his car. RIP Marvin, and goodbye to the awesome Fisher Stevens.

Reddington didn’t kill Marvin in this meeting and eventually, that proved to be a problem. Marvin told Wujing that Raymond was the one responsible for getting him behind bars. That’s one part of the story that James Spader’s character did not see coming.

Will we miss Marvin?

100%. Stevens is an incredible actor for starters, and what this whole storyline taught us was how much he valued his work, but also how perception was one of his biggest mistakes. He thought Raymond respected him more than he did, and clearly, he underestimated how much Raymond loved Liz.

What did you think about the events of The Blacklist season 9 finale right now, and are you going to miss Fisher Stevens as Marvin?

