Is Laura Sohn leaving The Blacklist? Did Agent Alina Park leave the FBI?

Is Laura Sohn leaving The Blacklist after playing Alina Park the past few years? Is this a legitimate concern from the finale?

During tonight’s season 9 finale, Park revealed that she could be bracing up for her last mission; she has been plagued by migraines as of late, and those have already caused her to be ineffective in the field. Nonetheless, she wants to do whatever she can to help stop Marvin, no matter what it takes in the end.

The good news, however, is that entering this episode, there was no evidence that Sohn would be departing the show. We certainly didn’t want that! There has been enough turnover with the FBI Task Force over the past few years, with Samar’s exit being the thing that lead to Park joining in the first place. Then, we saw the death of Liz last season; Dembe became an FBI agent after the fact, so that’s the closest thing that we’ve got to a replacement there.

Did the end of the episode give us any news?

Yes! She is taking a medical leave from the team for now, but that doesn’t mean that she’ll be gone for good. The great news is that her headaches could go away, and she’s pregnant! This is a great full-circle moment for her after what she went through earlier this season.

The shocking news actually came after the fact here — according to TVLine, Sohn is 100% gone. She won’t be a series regular moving forward.

