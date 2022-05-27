The Boys season 3: Is Jeffrey Dean Morgan going to appear?

With the premiere of The Boys season 3 coming to Amazon in just one week’s time, let’s talk cameos. Or, to be specific, let’s talk why there isn’t going to be one from Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

It makes sense that a lot of fans out there would want to see the guy turn up in this world. After all, he previously worked with creator Eric Kripke over on Supernatural, and it feels like he would be a perfect fit in this crazy world of Vought.

Unfortunately, there is also a big problem here — Morgan is an insanely busy man. While his recent gig on The Walking Dead is over, it wasn’t when season 3 of The Boys was in production. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jensen Ackles (who also worked with Jeffrey on Supernatural) had the following to say:

“I don’t know exactly what was in the works for that, but I know that there were some preliminary conversations of how and what and when and why that just didn’t work out with Jeff’s schedule … He’s a busy man, and everybody wants him to come on their show.”

Could a season 4 gig happen? In theory sure, but then you have to remember that Morgan is set to star alongside Lauren Cohan on Isle of the Dead, a spin-off set to take place after The Walking Dead wraps up. This is going to be a difficult thing to balance out, but we want to do our best here to hold onto some element of hope.

Hopefully, at the very least we could see more Supernatural – The Boys cameos in due time…

Do you ever want to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Boys down the road?

