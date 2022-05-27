Blue Bloods season 13: Is it time for a Danny Reagan love interest?

We know that for the past couple of years, there’s been a lot of Blue Bloods season 13 conversation about Danny Reagan and his love life. We also know that it’s likely to not slow down for some time.

So is this the right time for Donnie Wahlberg’s character to have a love interest? If so, who would it be? These are almost two different questions, since there’s a difference between being ready to date and then actually doing it.

At this point, we don’t 100% think that Danny is opposed to seeing who else is out there, and the show has made some moves to signify that following the death of Linda. However, we also haven’t seen him really put himself out there, either. Dating can be scary, and it also can be heartbreaking if things go wrong. Danny isn’t actively putting himself out there in a particularly daring way; it feels instead like he is letting things come to him.

We know that the writers have circled around the idea of having Callie Thorne’s Maggie be a love interest here and there; yet, they’ve also never confirmed that this is something they are about to make happen. It’s also polarizing among much of the fan base. The same goes for Maria Baez, though the idea of them getting together may be a moot point since the producers have already said they’re not looking to go this route.

So is there a way to make all Danny fans have with his love life? Probably not, but they could still circle some ideas. At this point, it may be interesting to just bring someone else in and play around with the concept. The real challenge with doing romantic subplots on this show is that it’s SO procedural and with that, it’s hard to really show the slow evolution of a relationship over time. It’s even harder when said person is a recurring guest star.

