NCIS season 20 spoilers: Is a big Kasie storyline coming?

If you’re hoping to see a little bit more of Kasie moving into NCIS season 20, rest assured — there could be more of that coming! We’ve gotten a few little hints into her personal life as of late, and there’s a chance more of that could be planned out for the future.

Will some of this be tied to Piper, the tech expert who we saw her with brief this past season? There’s at least a reason for hope at the moment…

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Steven D. Binder indicated there’s a good chance we could dive more into this coming up — which would make some sense, especially if there’s a time jump between seasons and they are still together:

…We’re dabbling potentially with her having a significant other. We’re gonna see where that goes. We used to do Abby-centric stories relatively frequently or at least with a rhythm. It’s been a while since we’ve done a Kasie story. I think we’re gonna have something fun for her coming up that may or may not involve her relationship. We’ll see where the story takes us or where that character takes us. But I think Season 20 is gonna be a season where everyone’s really gonna get a chance to shine, have their own episodes and have them be pretty powerful. And Kasie is certainly overdue, I can tell you that.

The writers are going to have plenty of time over the next few months to figure things out. They’ll probably have the story formulated for at least the first several episodes by the time production starts in July, and we’ll just have to see where things go from there.

