Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3 air date: The schedule ahead!

Following today’s two-episode premiere, when can you expect Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3 to arrive on Disney+? Beyond just that, what sort of stories are there to hope for?

Just like you would imagine, there’s of course a lot of exceptional stuff still to come this season, especially based on how episode 2 left off. We’re also pretty thrilled you won’t be forced to wait that long to see a lot of it.

Based on the current schedule that is out there over at Disney+, you are going to be seeing episode 3 launch next Friday (June 3), and we’re going to get one a week until the six-episode series concludes. We know that some people would much rather get all of these episodes at once but personally, we rather like the way that they are structured here. After all, it gives us a chance to really think about some of the stories; also, it keeps the show in the public consciousness further.

While we’ll have more to share on episode 3 in the coming days, we feel like in general much of the story will be based around Obi-Wan’s attempts to get a young Princess Leia back to Bail and Breha Organa after her capture in the premiere. Unfortunately for him, he’s got Reva doing what she can to locate him. She revealed to him in episode 2 that Anakin Skywalker is still very much alive, and that is something that will obviously leave a big emotional mark on him.

