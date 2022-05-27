Shoresy season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu?

Following the six-episode premiere today on Hulu, can you expect a Shoresy season 2 renewal? When could it premiere?

There is of course a lot to get into here, but we should start by noting this: There is no formal season 2 renewal for the Letterkenny spin-off as of yet. Do we think there’s a chance for this? Absolutely.

For starters, who wouldn’t want to watch a hockey-based comedy? There’s absolutely a hole in the market for this right now, and we think in general the success of Ted Lasso proves that sports-themed series can very much work in a big way. It’s mostly about getting people curious enough to give the show a chance, even if they don’t know all that much about the particular sport at the center of the story.

Ultimately, we think we’ll hear something more about what the future holds here in the next few months and at that point, we’ll be able to speculate a little bit more as to what a season 2 could hold and when it could premiere. At the moment, it’s our feeling that new episodes could be available in 2023 if they’re ordered early enough; a show like this would absolutely benefit from getting more out there as soon as possible, mostly to build up more of an audience.

If there is a season 2, what do we need to see? A lot of that starts and ends in exactly the way that you would expect: The characters! These are the people who will ultimately define precisely the sort of show that this is moving forward and the more effort that is put into them, the better off the story is going to be as a whole.

