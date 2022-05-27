The Blacklist season 9 finale sneak peek: The frantic search for Marvin

Tonight, the big moment is finally here in the form of The Blacklist season 9 finale! There’s so much to prepare for as Marvin and Reddington square off, but then there’s another important component in this as well.

We are speaking here, of course, about the FBI Task Force, who are understandably coming into this episode with some priorities of their own. After all, isn’t it clear at this point that they want Harold to be a free man at the end of all of this?

In the sneak peek below courtesy of Cinema Blend, you can get a sense of where the action picks up for the Task Force over the course of this episode. This story picks up right when last week’s left off, where Marvin escaped from his showdown with Reddington.

So where is he? Judging from what we’re seeing here, Marvin has taken off via a plane and has now landed at a private airfield. We’re going to have a good time seeing how he’s found and from here, what the FBI does with him. Meanwhile, how will Reddington counter that? This is going to be a complicated, messy situation. Remember here that Reddington’s worst fear here is that someone ends up exposing his role as a criminal informant, putting his live in grave danger.

Since we know there’s a season 10 coming, and since the writers knew that far in advance, we’re expecting at least some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of all of this.

How do you think things will unfold by the end of The Blacklist season 9 finale?

