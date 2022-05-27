Is Chandra Wilson leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and is Dr. Miranda Bailey really gone for good?

We expected to come out of the finale worried about a few things, but this? Let’s just say that this was unexpected. Bailey quit after the residency program was effectively taken away from the hospital, and she faced a reality of having to watch much of her hard work fade away. The reality is that she could get it back, but the amount of stress she’s under is not good for her health.

If any doctor is in need of a vacation in this world, it’s Bailey … but we still don’t want to see her gone for some significant stretch of time.

At the time of this writing, the status of Wilson is unclear, and that is probably what executive producer Krista Vernoff wanted for the time being. The truth here is that there are several main characters whose futures are up in the air — remember that we saw Owen and Teddy flee as opposed to face an arrest for what they’d been dealing with when it comes to veterans and the drugs. There’s also questions about Nick Marsh, who Meredith told to go back to Seattle.

From our vantage point, it would be a huge blow for this franchise to lose Wilson. She, Ellen Pompeo, and James Pickens Jr. are the only remaining original cast members; yet, we remain hopeful that Chandra will be back. Ben is still on Station 19, so at the very least we could see her out of the hospital for a little while. We’re actually excited for a season 19 that could be about Bailey rediscovering herself and maybe building back the program from scratch … if she does what Meredith expects and gets her old job back.

Do you think that Chandra Wilson could really be leaving Grey’s Anatomy following the season 18 finale?

