Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale: Are Jackson and April back together?

We had a pretty good feeling entering the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale that there was going to be some pretty dramatic stuff. Yet, we still weren’t prepared for what was on the other side.

About ten minutes from the end of the episode, Bailey got the last news that she ever wanted to hear: The residency program was over. Kaput. Why? There was just too much chaos at the hospital and per what she was told, she didn’t have the respect of Dr. Webber. Meanwhile, he didn’t have the respect of Meredith. Had they all been around each other too long? had their relationships gotten too friendly for their won good? These were things to think about.

Well, after Bailey lost her program, she quit. Then, she handed Meredith the keys to the kingdom. Even if she wanted to leave for Minnesota, she doesn’t have the choice now.

In other news — we also learned that Jackson and April are back together! They kissed in the elevator, and that makes us SO much more excited for them. Will we ever get to see more of their lives? We do think a spin-off would be fun, but we’re willing to accept this as some sort of closure. It is, after all, what everyone has wanted for a while!

Overall…

There was SO much chaos tonight that we needed the Japril moment! How are the writers going to undo what they did to Bailey, Teddy, Owen, and others? Is Scott Speedman going to come back? We’re not sure if there has ever been a finale with as many question marks in so many different directions. We’ve had big cliffhangers before, but this was a series of slightly smaller ones.

What did you think about the events of the Grey's Anatomy season 18 finale overall, and the big Jackson – April moment?

