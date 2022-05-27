Dynasty season 5 episode 14 spoilers: The 100th episode!

Dynasty season 5 episode 14 is coming onto The CW next week, and there is something really special you should knot about it now. We’re talking here about the epic 100th installment!

Given how few shows ever make it to this point, it’s always something to celebrate. It’s hard to get the renewals and keep some of the core cast together. For this show in particular, it has especially been a high-wire act. It was never altogether certain that Dynasty would get renewed almost every year and yet, here we are! This may be the final season and there is a series finale coming, but we hope there’s some fun stuff along the way.

We anticipate that this episode will be a great chance to celebrate everything this Dynasty has brought to the table, whether it be big drama or fantastic characters. There’s also some big plot-centric stuff in here as Fallon and Liam make a choice that could have long-term consequences.

Want more insight? Then we suggest that you check out the full Dynasty season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

ONE HUNDRED – It’s Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) wedding day and as she attempts to make sure everything runs smoothly, everyone else in the family seems to have their own agenda. Blake (Grant Show) receives a package that raises some questions, so Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) set out to do some detective work to get to the bottom of it. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) make a life-changing decision. Dominique (Michael Michele) resorts to drastic measures to further Dom-Mystique and then asks Culhane (Robert C. Riley) for a huge favor. Kirby (Maddison Brown) becomes suspicious of Amanda (Eliza Bennett), thanks to Adam (Sam Underwood). The episode was written by Josh Reims & Christopher Fife and directed by Pascal Verschooris (#514). Original airdate 6/3/2022.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dynasty right now

What do you most want to see on Dynasty season 5 episode 14?

Are you glad that the 100th episode is almost here? Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







