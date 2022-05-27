Is Kim Raver leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Teddy Altman (again) after finale?

Is Kim Raver leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and was her character of Teddy Altman gone from the hospital for a second time tonight?

We write the first sentence of this article in such a way because we have seen Teddy leave the show before; it’s very well possible with that in mind that she could again! There was also no denying that she and Owen were in a horrible position tonight, thanks largely to Owen’s own decisions when it comes to taking drugs from the hospital and giving them to veterans. He felt like they did the right thing morally, but that doesn’t make it legal. The two, about thirty minutes out from the finale, were put in a spot where they had to flee the Grey Sloan before Bailey called the police on them.

So where would the two of them go? That’s a good question even still. They each got aboard a plane at the end of the episode, but their ultimate destination remains unclear. It also could still be a situation where the police could be waiting for them on the other side.

For now, the future of both Raver and Kevin McKidd remain up in the air, but we’re still hopeful they will resurface. We feel like the finale was written tonight in a way to challenge the writers. They had to pay off so many of these long-term stories, but how do you undo some of the consequences? Is there a way to get Teddy and Owen back to the Grey Sloan? We’re excited to find out, but we will be waiting until fall and that’s going to be hard. To think, there are so many other cliffhangers as well!

What did you think about tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy finale, and the stories we saw for Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd?

