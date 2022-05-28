Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we about to get a little bit more when it comes to great stuff from the world of this show?

Last week’s episode was remarkable for so many reasons. Take, for starters, Natasha Lyonne came in out of the blue and delivered a fantastic, funny performance! It felt like she fit right into this world and we tend to believe she will be back before too long.

Then, there is also the sad revelation that it was the end of the road for a wide array of cast members. We know at this point that Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and Kate McKinnon are all gone. They each got moments in the episode to say their goodbyes, even if they just consisted of a line or two.

If you weren’t able to guess yet, there is no new episode of SNL tonight, and there won’t be one for quite some time. We have officially made it to the start of the hiatus. We know there’s likely another season coming, and fingers crossed the rest of the cast is going to remain. That’s not confirmed as of yet, but we do remain fairly optimistic. (If someone else intended to leave, wouldn’t that have been announced before the finale?)

We imagine that it’s going to be a long time before we start to get more news on the future of SNL, but we hope that in early September we’ll start to hear whispers on the first host of the season, or some new cast members. We do think the show will hire at least a couple of people for the fall, even if they opt to go with a slightly smaller cast this time around.

