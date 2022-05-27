Chicago Fire season 11: How many episodes should we expect?

As we all prepare for Chicago Fire season 11, let’s go ahead and have a discussion about some of what the future could hold. How many episodes will we get this time around?

We’ll start off here by saying that we were pretty darn impressed that we got 22 episodes for season 10! Considering all of the stuff that was going on over the past year with the global health crisis, it’s remarkable that we had a chance to see as much story as we did. The writers managed to accomplish a lot in there, as well, whether it be a milestone episode, a warm goodbye to Jesse Spencer, and then also the wedding of Stella and Severide in the finale.

Of course, we do also have that cliffhanger — we haven’t forgotten about that!

For the time being, we are moving forward with the assumption that season 11 will end up producing 22 episodes just like season 10 did, largely because this is the thing that makes the most overall sense. We don’t foresee there being any reason that they would have to change things up, and the ratings certainly justify at this point such a large episode order.

As for Chicago Med and Chicago PD, our opinion overall is pretty simple: We hope to get a pretty decent amount of all three of these shows. Also, some crossovers along the way. Is that too much to ask for? Personally, we don’t really think so. There’s just a lot of story left to tell across the board, even if we probably won’t hear more in terms of specifics over the next few months.

While nothing may be confirmed at present, we would go ahead and expect new episodes of One Chicago to premiere in early September or late October.

