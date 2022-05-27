Siesta Key season 5: Is it renewed or canceled at MTV? The latest

Following tonight’s season 4 finale, can you expect some sort of formal Siesta Key season 5 renewal over at MTV? Or, is this really going to be the end for Juliette and some of the other familiar faces?

The first thing that we really should do here is share some of what is official … or not official. At the moment, MTV has neither renewed or canceled the reality show, which has obtained a fairly loyal following over the years. It doesn’t get the attention of a Jersey Shore or The Challenge, but there are people out there. The question just comes down to if there are enough, and it the network thinks that there is more story to tell with this current crop of people.

If there is one thing we’ve seen from MTV as of late, it is that they may be starting to consider a few changes when it comes to their programming as a whole. They are rebooting Jersey Shore and The Hills with a whole new generation of cast members, and it’s possible they could either start from scratch or move on from Siesta Key altogether. With that being said, this show isn’t anywhere near as old as either Jersey Shore or The Hills. We do think there’s value in bringing it back for more, especially since the network also needs to keep original programming around that isn’t just repeats of Ridiculousness.

So when could a Siesta Key season 5 premiere, provided it is renewed? If we had to render some sort of guess at the moment, we’d say it could be back in 2023. This show doesn’t have some huge post-production window like a lot of scripted shows so with that in mind, it could be turned around quickly … if the powers that be wanted it to happen.

