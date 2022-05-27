Call the Midwife season 12 spoilers: Is big news ahead for Trixie?

There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to Call the Midwife season 12 on BBC One, and a lot of it begins with Trixie. After all, the character is coming back! Helen George was off on maternity leave for the final episodes of season 11, but there was never really any doubt about her future. We knew we would be seeing her again, and it was largely a measure of just when she would come back and what her story would be.

Based on everything we’ve heard about season 12 so far, it seems as though Trixie will be back in the early going; not only that, but there is some exciting stuff in store! Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times, here is what writer Heidi Thomas had to say:

“Trixie rejoins us. And something interesting and rather wonderful will happen for Trixie this series, so she has big news coming up – which we probably won’t unveil just yet.”

Could this mean something big for Trixie and Matthew, or a significant advancement in her career? No matter what it is, we just hope that there’s a chance for some warm, fuzzy feelings. Trixie is someone who has faced a significant amount of tragedy and devastation in her life; with that in mind, she is very-much deserving of joy. Here’s to hoping that she gets that, and that there are some great opportunities for her to do new things that we’ve never seen before on the show.

After all, one of the things that has to be appealing about Call the Midwife is that you get to work with so many different things and tackle unique problems. We want to see that continue.

