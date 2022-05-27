Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 22 on the air in just a matter of hours? We know that this episode is pivotal — after all, it’s the finale! We also know that it serves as the final chapter of the Liz Keen story in so many ways. It’s Marvin Gerard versus Raymond Reddington and this time around, we think only one of them is going to make it out alive.

Could another twist also work its way into the show? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t be altogether surprised by that at all, and you will learn everything when the episode airs at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

If you want to get a few more details here as to what you can expect, let’s start off with the full The Blacklist season 9 finale synopsis below:

05/27/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and Cooper square off with conflicting endgames for their mutual traitor. A major secret about the Task Force falls into the wrong hands. TV-14

What could this “major secret” be? That is, of course, one of the big questions that we are wondering now leading up to this episode. It will most likely set up what we see in season 10, and we’ve heard rumors and theories about it aplenty already. Our feeling is mostly just that it could create a possible new villain, and also give Reddington something new to fight — if everything with Liz is completely said and done, there does need to be a way to move things forward.

What do you think is going to happen by the end of The Blacklist season 9 finale?

Let us know some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

