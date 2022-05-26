When Calls the Heart season 10: The current state of things for Nathan

As we all wait on pins and needles to learn if a When Calls the Heart season 10 is going to be happening, why not talk more about the story? Or, to be specific, why not talk more about what the future holds for Nathan?

At the end of season 9 we saw the return of Mei to the world and with that in mind, also an opportunity to see her and Nathan back around each other. Do we think the two could be romantically intertwined in due time? Absolutely we do, but we don’t think it’s something that will happen right away. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what co-executive producer Elizabeth Stewart had to say on the subject:

I think the feeling is that Nathan shouldn’t be in a rush to get into a relationship with anyone. He’s finally made peace with losing Elizabeth. For now, his priority is Allie.

Moving forward, our hope here is mostly that we do see Nathan spend the first few episodes of season 10 continuing to work on himself, but also find a love that is long-lasting. It may not happen right away, but it also doesn’t need to. We just want happiness for most of the main cast whenever the show ends. We’re feeling hopeful that we’re not there just yet, mostly because it would be really painful for a long-running show like this to conclude without some sort of proper finale.

For now, let’s just all cross our fingers and hope that the writers deliver something that is fun, comforting, and also romantic if and when they get a chance to continue the story down the road. Odds are, another season would air in 2023 if that renewal comes in.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10, provided of course it happens?

