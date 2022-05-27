Stranger Things season 4 episode 8 return date at Netflix

Following today’s big, epic launch on Netflix, do you want to see the Stranger Things season 4 episode 8 return date? Or, are you interested in taking a larger look to the future?

The first news that we do have to point out here, of course, that there is a hiatus coming — but all things considered, it’s not as bad as some other hiatuses that we’ve seen across the board with shows. The remaining two episodes of this season will launch on Friday, July 1, and those will set the stage for the fifth and final season of the show. Sure, there’s a chance for spin-offs and the like after the fact, but this will be the end of the road when it comes to the main show itself.

So why release these remaining episodes a little bit later than the rest? It will allow the producers some time to perfect them, which is noteworthy since these stories are so enormous in scope and in budget. Also, it does make financial sense for the streaming service to get people subscribed for a couple of months as opposed to just a single one.

We should also note here that the remaining season 4 episodes are very much cinematic in scope, and could almost feel like movies as opposed to some ordinary TV show. We’d say that anticipation is high, but you already know that.

As for season 5…

Odds are, you will be waiting a good while for that, but probably not as long as we waited between seasons 3 and 4. Fingers crossed, there won’t be some sort of big delay brought on here by the global health crisis. That means filming will be able to start a little bit sooner.

