Stranger Things 4: Duffer Brothers talk potential spin-off

As we prepare for the launch of Stranger Things 4 on Netflix tomorrow, why not go ahead and look towards the future? Or, to be specific, the far future? We know that there’s a season 5 coming, just as we recognize that this is the final season.

Beyond just that, there is potential for there to be something more. Just go ahead and think in terms of a potential spin-off!

In a new interview with Variety, the Duffer Brothers made it clear that they have actively thought about expanding the universe beyond the flagship show; however, they are keeping their cards close to the vest insofar as the overall story goes:

“We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about… but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it … We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different.

“But somehow, Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

No one has officially greenlit a spin-off for the show so far but so long as viewership for season 4 is high, it almost feels like a foregone conclusion. Just remember how enormously popular the first three seasons were! If there is one thing both networks and streaming services alike love and appreciate, it is franchises. They want to keep turning profits as long as they can without sacrificing quality at the same time.

If there is a spin-off, we personally just hope that it is imaginative, but not just a carbon copy of anything we have seen so far. There’s ultimately no reason to recycle what has already been done.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Stranger Things right now

Do you want to see a Stranger Things spin-off after the show ends with season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stay here at the site for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







