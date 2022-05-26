True Detective season 4: Jodie Foster to star, executive produce

News has been coming in slowly on True Detective season 4, and we have some fantastic news to report today: Jodie Foster is on board!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic actress is going to star in and executive-produce the series, which carries with it the subtitle of True Detective: Night Country. This show will be taking pace in Alaska — in particular, some of the coldest regions of it. Here is what the official description has to say about it now:

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.”

Foster’s character is a detective by the name of Liz Danvers, who is going to be paired with Evangeline Navarro to “confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” We are still waiting to hear who will be playing Navarro, but we’re certainly even more excited to see who will be put into that role now.

As of right now, Barry Jenkins and original creator Nic Pizzolatto are on board as EPs on the project, while Issa Lopez and Alan Page Arriaga are set to be the writers. We know that True Detective is going to be an extremely important show for HBO, much as it has been in the past.

Here is the real question we’re left to wonder at the moment — will we see the series maintain some of the positive momentum that it got from season 3? The first season was a revelation; as for season 2, it’s probably better we don’t speak on that at all moving forward.

