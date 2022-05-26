Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 teaser: Suiting up for the end

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 is set to arrive on AMC on July 11, and it will very-much bring you into the show’s endgame. Why not see a teaser for it now?

If you look below, you can see a clip that teases the continued transformation of Jimmy McGill. He’s already adopted the name of Saul Goodman, but we have a feeling that things are only going to get crazier from here on out. He’ll dive more into Saul but, eventually, this path will take him in the direction of Gene. That’s why you see the Cinnabon uniform at the very end of it.

Have you watched our Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 review? If you look below, you can see everything that we have to say about it! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and stay tuned for more through the end of the series.

Of course, we assume the first order of business in episode 8 will be seeing what happens with Jimmy, Kim, and Lalo after Howard was killed in the closing seconds of episode 7. Lalo may have pushed Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s characters into a corner, one where they now have to figure out how in the world to deal with him. Lalo now has some leverage over them in the form of this shared secret — also, he could easily kill the two of them.

The irony in all of this is that eventually, Jimmy ends up working for Gus, Mike, and that particular side of the business. There’s a lot that has to happen in the final part of this season to get us from point A to point B. Saul references Lalo in Breaking Bad as though he’s still alive; it’s either that or he just doesn’t know he’s dead for whatever reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

How dark do you think things are going to become? Let us know in the comments, and also keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







