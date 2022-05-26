Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight over on NBC? Do we have more good stuff to prepare for entering season 3?

We’ve got a few different things we do of course want to talk about here, but let’s start things off by sharing the unfortunate news that last week marked the season 2 finale. We’re now in the midst of a months-long hiatus, and we won’t be seeing the series back on the air until we get around to September or October, more than likely.

Will there be some updates along the way? We tend to think so. One of them should allow us to learn a little bit more about what’s coming in terms of new opponents to Elliot Stabler. Another should bring us an official premiere date.

One of the things that is great about Organized Crime is that it does allow great opportunities to guest stars to come in and do six-to-eight episode arcs. We’re sure that this will remain in season 3 if the show keeps its current serialized format. Each one of them has done a great job of showcasing a big case, while at the same time also giving us something new when it comes to Stabler’s life away from the team. There’s always been that balance with this particular show, and we tend to imagine that this is going to continue to be that way.

Will there be some more crossovers?

We tend to think so, even though we could be waiting for some time to learn 1) when some of these will be and 2) what they will look like. It feels like almost a sure thing that you’re going to be seeing more of Olivia and Elliot around each other…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3?

