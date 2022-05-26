Is United States of Al new tonight on CBS? Will season 3 ever happening?

Is United States of Al new tonight on CBS? Is there anything else to look forward to when it comes to the Chuck Lorre comedy?

We’d love to sit here and present some good news to you on the future of the sitcom but unfortunately, we don’t have any. Not only is there no new episode tonight, but there’s not any more planned ever. CBS formally canceled the show earlier this month after just two seasons, citing lower ratings than their renewed shows — and a desire to cut down their Thursday comedy lineup to just two shows. We didn’t necessarily expect to see it end but for now, we haven’t heard much to suggest that it could find another home elsewhere.

The biggest bummer with United States of Al ending is that there were a lot of interesting stories here that deserved to be told, and ones that you don’t get in many other places. Take, for example, getting a look at life for veterans with both humor and realism mixed in. Or, of course, the diversity present in the writers’ room to deliver different perspectives that you don’t always get.

We wish there was more good news to share here as we prepare for the fall, but there isn’t — with that, it is simply our hope that the cast and crew here will go on to find some other exciting opportunities elsewhere. We know that they are deserving of it, and one of the good things about this present-day TV climate is the simple fact that there are so many other options out there. This should make things a little bit easier for performers than what we’ve seen over the past couple of decades.

