Who is Robert Andrew Reeves? The Flight Attendant finale airs title card

Who is Robert Andrew Reeves? At the end of The Flight Attendant season 2 finale on HBO Max, there was a title card paying tribute to him. To be specific, the card mentioned him as a friend and co-worker of the show, someone very much loved by all.

What we can tell you is that in the context of the Kaley Cuoco series, Reeves served as a unit production manager through all of season 2, and someone who was 100% essential to making things work properly behind the scenes. You can consider him to be one of the unsung heroes, a man who puts a lot into making this challenging show work without all of the credit. The Flight Attendant season 2 is one of the most ambitious shows we’ve seen since the start of the global health crisis; think in terms of the myriad of locations, let alone the extensive work required to shoot so many different versions of Cassie. It takes some steady hands to ensure the operation runs smoothly.

Reeves tragically passed away earlier this month, and he leaves behind a fantastic legacy that extends far beyond just this show. He worked as a second assistant recorder on series such as 90210 and October Road, and also a unit production manager on the brilliant Legion as well as Training Day. He also had a number of film credits to his name, as well.

For those who are unaware, title cards are one of the most important ways for a show to pay tribute to one of their own. This is something that remains included in all subsequent airings, and it allows viewers an opportunity to learn more about a person and their overall contributions. When you work on a show like this that requires so much in terms of hours and commitment, you absolutely do become a family with the people you are around. These tributes are far more significant than we can really put into words and it goes a long way.

We hope that Reeves’ friends and loved ones find additional comfort in this tribute, and our thoughts go out to them during what must be a difficult time. (Photo: HBO Max.)

