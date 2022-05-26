Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ve got an answer to that, but then also a look towards the future!

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by sharing some good news: You will see the show tonight! Not only that, but you’re going to see the two-part finale starting at a special time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This will be an epic event, but it also includes the all-important 400th installment. Think how rare it is that a show gets to do something like this, especially in this era of streaming where there is SO much competition from top to bottom.

Want to learn a little bit more about what’s coming tonight? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view either the promo or the two synopses below…

Season 18 episode 19, “Out for Blood” – Due to a blood shortage, Grey Sloan Memorial is setting up a voluntary donation center. Meanwhile, Nick asks Meredith for help with his patient and Winston is hung up on his relationship with his brother, in the first hour of the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 18 episode 20, “You Are the Blood” – The blood shortage at Grey Sloan Memorial continues. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a risky decision regarding a patient, and Owen’s actions to help his fellow veterans come to light in the second hour of the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 26 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Also remember…

There is a season 19 coming for the medical drama down the road! There’s likely going to be a cliffhanger leading into it, so we’d advise you (of course) to also be prepared for that in advance.

