Chicago PD season 9 finale: Did Anna Avalos die? Hank Voight’s pain

We knew going into the Chicago PD season 9 finale that it was going to put Hank Voight to the test. After all, he’s formed a bond with Anna, and there aren’t many people in his life that he can say that about anymore.

Well, things became problematic for Jason Beghe’s character almost right away tonight. This came in the aftermath of her killing Escano. Everything that happened with Anna throughout this season built up to this; Voight worked so hard to build trust through most of the season, and we do think that he would’ve done what he could to cover it up. This is Hank we’re talking about here! He’s crossed moral lines on a number of occasions before.

Even when Hank finally tracked down Anna close to the end of the episode, he still tried to talk her down. It didn’t work; instead, she shot him when she heard the sirens coming their way! Voight, even after that, still tried to save her, but she was caught in the gunfire herself.

For a few minutes, we did actually think that Jason Beghe was about to be written off the show and the character was going to die. Yet, he ended up getting up and then, walking around the hospital waiting to see if Anna was going to be okay. Even though he was still bleeding, he wanted to know if she’d survive. That was his top priority through it all.

Did Anna survive?

In a word, no. This is another person Hank has lost, and regardless of what she did in some of her final moments, that didn’t change that. Voight will still feel responsible for much of this, even if Anna also made her own choices, especially during the finale.

This is a hard finale for Voight; even if Intelligence busted a massive drug operation, is it worth the cost to him? That’s the great mystery entering season 10.

What did you think about the events of the Chicago PD season 9 finale overall?

